The Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted this offbeat blotter on their Facebook page.

PONCE DE LEON — Deputies responded to the above address for a domestic verbal between adult son and mother. While en route dispatch advised the disturbance was physical. Upon arrival, it was determined the suspect verbally threatened his mother. The grandfather attempted to intervene in which the grandson pushed the grandfather, and then threw chocolate cake on the grandmother. The suspect was arrested for battery on a person over 65 years old.