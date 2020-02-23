The 38-year-old man was part of a roofing crew working on top of Silver Shells condominiums at 15300 Emerald Coast Parkway.

DESTIN — A man working on the roof of a 16-story condominium in Destin died after falling off the top of the building Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

The 38-year-old man was part of a roofing crew working on top of Silver Shells condominiums at 15300 Emerald Coast Parkway.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office personnel and other first responders were called to the scene at around 2 p.m.

An investigation is underway to determine how the accident happened. The name of the victim has not yet been released.