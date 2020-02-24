Jim Page, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, will serve on the board of trustees at the University of North Alabama in Florence.

Gov. Kay Ivey tapped Page, a 2001 UNA graduate, for the post and the Alabama Senate confirmed his appointment.

Page, who resides in Tuscaloosa, will serve a six-year term on the board beginning Oct. 1. He will replace Muscle Shoals businessman Todd Ouellette.

Page served as president of the Student Government Association while pursuing a degree in political science.

In 2018, Page was named the Alabama Chamber Professional of the Year by the state’s Chamber of Commerce Association.