JACKSON, Miss. — Another Mississippi inmate died Feb. 10, the same day the governor extended an emergency order allowing the state to quickly spend money to try to resolve problems in a prison system beset by violence and poor living conditions.

The two developments were announced separately, and there was no indication that Gov. Tate Reeves' extension of the emergency order was in response to the latest death.

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Mississippi prisons after a string of inmate deaths. The death brings the total to at least 16 since late December.

Many jobs for Mississippi prison guards are unfilled. Health inspections have found recurring problems, including clogged toilets and moldy showers.

Most of the inmate deaths have occurred at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman and many of them during violent clashes.

Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said an autopsy would be done on James Allen Brown, 54. He was serving life for murder, plus 25 years for residential burglary, in Scott County. He was sentenced June 11, 1993.

Burton said no foul play is suspected in Brown's death, according to a news release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The Justice Department announced Feb. 5 that its civil rights division is investigating whether Mississippi corrections officials are adequately protecting prisoners from physical harm and whether there are adequate health care and suicide prevention services.

The investigation will focus on conditions at the Parchman, the South Mississippi Correctional Institution, the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility and the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility, the Justice Department said.