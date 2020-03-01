Nicholls is looking for more out of its offensive leaders than it got on Saturday.

The Colonels fell to Long Island University 3-0, breaking the brief three-game win streak that saw the team live on the edge of multiple dramatic finishes. This time around, though, there would be no ninth-inning rally to save the day.

It was the first shutout of the young season. Nicholls (4-6) managed five hits, but as coach Seth Thibodeaux was quick to point out, no one has stepped forward to be the “RBI Guy” the Colonels need at the moment.

“We’ve got to get this going,” Thibodeaux said. “We need to lead off innings. We need our speed guys on base because we can run a little bit. We don’t have an RBI guy right now to drive in runs. We had opportunities, we just needed a clutch hit to drive in some runs and change some things around. We have to drive in runs and we have to man up a little bit and be tougher in the box.”

The best hitter so far this season has been freshman designated hitter Brayden Jobert with a .323 average that includes 10 hits, five RBIs and two home runs through his first 10 collegiate games.

Beyond that, only Dillon Belle (.381) and Dane Simon (.310) hit above .250 among the team’s primary starters.

Thibodeaux said he wants to see leaders like Adam Tarver, Xane Washington and Simon take an increased role in driving in runs as the season progresses. Each have had their moments — Tarver with a grand slam against McNeese last Sunday, Washington with a game-winning RBI against the Cowboys the next day and Simon with a game-winning hit by pitch on Friday — but none have done it consistently as of yet.

All that and more was on display Saturday night as the Colonels stranded nine runners on base without lighting up the scoreboard. The closest they came was in the first inning with the bases loaded before a fly out to left field ended the chance in its tracks.

“We have too many selfish at bats,” Thibodeaux said. “We had lazy fly ball outs and not enough competitive at bats. We’ve got to get this thing figured out quickly. … A team offense is what we’re trying to get to and it hasn’t been there for the first three Fridays of the season.”

The good news is that Thibodeaux believes the primary blockage to be mental at this point in the year and fixable. He’s praised the team for living by the “gritty” mantra they preach on a daily basis, but needs to see it play out on a nightly basis.

It also helps that Nicholls continues to get tough performances out of its pitching staff. Despite taking the loss, starter Shane Mejia allowed only one earned run on six hits and seven strikeouts through seven innings of work on Saturday.

Nicholls is currently tied for the Southland lead with 96 punch outs of opposing batters.

“We just have to create more,” Thibodeaux said. “We have to start swinging it the way we can. I think we’re much better on offense than what we’re showing. We need somebody to step up kind of like Adam did with a grand slam against McNeese.”