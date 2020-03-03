Florida International (18-11, 9-7) vs. Louisiana Tech (20-8, 11-5)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech goes for the season sweep over Florida International after winning the previous matchup in Ruston. The teams last met on Feb. 13, when the Bulldogs shot 38.1 percent from the field en route to a three-point victory.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Florida International's Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 50 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.DOMINANT DAQUAN: DaQuan Bracey has connected on 46.4 percent of the 110 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 13 over his last three games. He's also made 53 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida International is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 18-5 when scoring at least 63.

STREAK SCORING: Louisiana Tech has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 72.3 points while giving up 64.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International is ranked second among CUSA teams with an average of 76.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com