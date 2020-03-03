Northport City Councilman Jeff Hogg wants the city to use portions of its 1-cent sales tax revenue to build a $7 million water park.

Hogg made a social media post recently, asking if Northport citizens would support a family-friendly attraction similar to those in Fayette and Cullman. The post gained traction fast -- spreading across Facebook and drawing comments from supporters and those with reservations.

Hogg addressed some of those reservations during a presentation to the mayor, council and a packed city council chambers Monday night.

"We have to have vision of what we want our city to be, not only now but in the future," he said. "Northport is not the same as it was 20 years ago, or even 10 years ago."

The park could be open as soon as Summer 2022, he said, if council members agree to his plan of taking out a bond issue to repay with future sales tax proceeds.

He said while the council must spend money on roads and other government services, its the duty of council representatives to envision amenities citizens need and want.

Part of the projected $5 million estimated annual revenue from the recently enacted 1-cent sales tax increase is earmarked for outdoor activities and recreation.

"This would make Northport a destination, not just a passing-through city," Hogg said.

The park would ideally be somewhere between Alabama Highway 69 and U.S. Highway 43, and visible from the road, he said. A spot with enough property would allow the city to eventually expand to include a new sports complex for baseball, softball and soccer, he said.

Hotels and restaurants would likely benefit from these types of attractions, he said.

Hogg proposed a park with four slides -- two domed and two fast drops, a splash pad, lazy river, water guns and a tumble bucket. An indoor splash pad and party area would be mean the facility could remain open year-round, he said.

Proposed admission would be free for kids younger than 2. Kids shorter than four feet tall would pay $12 and over would pay $15. A season pass would cost $79, with early bird specials offered for $69.

"We have the opportunity to do something great here in our city," he said. "Just because it’s new and unfamiliar doesn’t mean we hid from it. We have to embrace what people want, and find a way within reason to do it."