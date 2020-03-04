The Tuscaloosa City Council has awarded contracts to various contractors to speed the process of routine maintenance and upkeep. City officials said the contract process complied with the state’s bid laws.





City staff is applying a longstanding policy to new areas of facility upkeep to streamline the rehabilitation and maintenance of Tuscaloosa-owned property.

Since mid-February, the Tuscaloosa City Council has approved at least seven contracts with various contractors for a range of services, from painting and plumbing to maintenance and carpentry.

Each contract has a maximum, or a “not to exceed,” amount, that was awarded to low bidders.

Jarrod Milligan, deputy executive director of Infrastructure and Public Services, said the bid parameters were based on what the city typically spends on these services within any given year.

“We went out and bid those contracts to have them in place for when we need those services,” Milligan said, “because we know we will need them.”

The bid process also keeps the city in compliance with the state’s bid laws, which govern the awarding of taxpayer-funded contracts.

City Attorney Glenda Webb said unit prices and hourly rates were established and will be applied when costs for the services are rendered.

“Through the competitive process, we don’t have issues of running afoul of the bid law,” Webb said.

The process also speeds along the repairs and maintenance needs as the City Council already has approved the payments on an as-needed basis.

Previously, the council would have to hear and consider each contract – no matter how minor – on a case-by-case basis.

While the city for years has previously had these contracts for certain professional services, such as mechanical engineering or elevator repairs, this approach of approving additional as-needed contracts has led to constituents asking questions, council members said.

As a result, District 4 Councilman Lee Busby asked for a public explanation of the contracts during Tuesday night’s council meeting in order to assuage residential concerns.

“I do think, for the public’s benefit, that that’s more digestible,” Busby said of the public explanation.

District 5 Councilman Kip Tyner agreed.

“This is new to all of us,” Tyner said.

Including the contracts approved Tuesday by the City Council, these maintenance, repair and design contracts include:

• Minor public works contracts with Jason McWilliams for general carpentry services and general painting services projects; totals: not to exceed $40,000 for the carpentry work and not to exceed $45,000 for the painting work.

• A minor public works contract with Hughes and Mullenix Inc. for the 2020 General HVAC Services Project; total: not to exceed $45,000.

• A minor public works contract with John Wayne Plumbing and Drain Service for the 2020 General Plumbing Services Project; total: not to exceed $40,000.

• A minor public works contract with Bagby Elevator Co. Inc. for the 2020 Elevator General Maintenance Project; total: $20,110.

• An agreement with Edmonds Engineering Inc. to provide professional consulting and related services for facilities building systems evaluation on an as-needed-as-requested basis; total: not to exceed $25,000.

• An agreement with Ellis Architects Inc. to provide professional consulting and related services for facility building envelope evaluations on an as-needed-as-requested basis; total: not to exceed $20,000.

