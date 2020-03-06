Prairie View (18-12, 14-3) vs. Southern (15-15, 12-5)

F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Southern. Prairie View has won by an average of 9 points in its last six wins over the Jaguars. Southern's last win in the series came on Jan. 2, 2017, a 59-57 win.

TEAM LEADERS: Seniors Gerard Andrus and Devonte Patterson have led the Panthers. Andrus has averaged 14.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while Patterson has put up 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Jaguars have been led by Ahsante Shivers and Damiree Burns, who have combined to score 18 points per outing.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Patterson has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Prairie View field goals over the last three games. Patterson has accounted for 27 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Prairie View's Chancellor Ellis has attempted 160 3-pointers and connected on 36.3 percent of them, and is 11 for 37 over the last five games.

STREAK SCORING: Southern has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 62.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Panthers 13th among Division I teams. The Southern offense has turned the ball over on 20.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Jaguars 251st, nationally).

