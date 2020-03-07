A Section woman is facing a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of Brandon Michael Huddleston, 36, of Albertville.

Huddleston and Paris Long, 25, of Section were arguing and it allegedly led to Long stabbing Huddleston at a Lazy Creek Road residence Friday night, according to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

Albertville police responded to a possible fight at the residence Friday night and found a man suffering from a stab wound to the neck area.

Huddleston was rushed to Marshall Medical Center South but succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation revealed the suspect, which was Long, had possible connections in the Section area of Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a possible location for the suspect. Jackson County deputies and an Albertville detective located the suspect and took Long into custody without incident.

Long was in the Albertville City Jail awaiting to be transferred to the Marshall County Jail Saturday afternoon. She will be held under a $250,000 bond. Long was out on another bond for an unrelated incident.