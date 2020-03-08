Oliva, a Miami Lakes Republican who has made disrupting Florida’s health-care system a priority during his time as speaker, immediately thanked Rep. Cary Pigman, an emergency room physician from Avon Park who has worked alongside him on the nurse-practice issue.

TALLAHASSEE — House Speaker Jose Oliva delivered on his major health-care promises Friday by easily moving three bills through the House that would allow advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants to practice independently of physicians and authorize certain pharmacists to test and treat patients for the flu and strep throat.

Oliva, a Miami Lakes Republican who has made disrupting Florida’s health-care system a priority during his time as speaker, immediately thanked Rep. Cary Pigman, an emergency room physician from Avon Park who has worked alongside him on the nurse-practice issue.

“If reform is going to come to the way we extend health care, it has to come from health-care providers. So, I thank you for your courage. Thank you for your constant conviction to this. We certainly could not have done it without you,” Oliva said.

Pigman’s bill (HB 607) passed the House by a 94-12 vote despite heavy opposition from physician groups such as the Florida Medical Association, which argued that nurses play an integral role in health-care teams but that they don’t have the same level of education as doctors and, therefore, shouldn’t practice independently.

But Pigman denounced those criticisms on the House floor Friday, saying they amounted to modern-day sexism.

“We’ve got to admit that this is decades of a predominantly male-dominated profession holding their boots against the neck of a predominantly female professional class,” Pigman said.

Pigman said “there is no difference in outcome and care, in primary care, between nurse practitioners and physicians. There is no evidence of harm. There are only displays of safety and efficacy.”

Though reluctant to allow broad scope-of-practice expansions, the Senate in recent weeks has inched closer to the House on Oliva’s priorities. But the House and Senate still need to reach agreement on the issues.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been mostly mum on the issue this year. But DeSantis told reporters in January that he wanted “people to be able to earn a living and do well. At the same time, there’s no easy solution for something if someone is practicing outside their education. I’m willing to look to see what they are proposing and go from there.”

Advanced practice registered nurses in Florida don’t have to work alongside physicians so long as they have written “protocols” with doctors. Florida law allows physicians providing primary-care services to supervise up to four advanced-nurse medical offices.

But nurses and physician assistants cannot practice autonomously.

Pigman’s bill would allow certain advanced practice registered nurses to practice without written agreements with supervisory physicians. To qualify, the nurses would need to have completed a graduate level course in pharmacology and have 2,000 hours of supervised practice in the preceding two years.

The qualified advanced practice registered nurses would be able, like physicians, to admit, manage and discharge patients at hospitals and other facilities, as well as prescribe medication, write orders and sign and certify documents such as death certificates.

Rep. Margaret Good, D-Sarasota, voted against the bill, saying the current system works well.

“Current law simply says that nurses practicing together need a physician to be in collaborative relationships with them, a doctor who is in the loop,” Good said. “I believe that makes our health-care system better. That creates more safety and a safety net for our patients.”

Oliva has made transforming Florida’s health-care system his top priority as House speaker. In his 2020 legislative-session opening day speech Oliva called on Florida to allow advanced practice registered nurses the ability to work independently.

“Thirty states have outgrown this backwards policy. Thirty. It is high-time we allow health-care professionals to practice to the extent of their training,” Oliva said at the time.

The provisions of Pigman’s bill also are included in another measure (HB 7053) that the House passed on Friday by a 96-10 vote.

In addition, that measure would make changes to the roles of direct-care workers, including certified nursing assistants and home health aides. Under the bill, the scope of practice for those workers would be expanded to assist with such things as preventative skin care and nebulizer treatments. It also would authorize registered nurses to delegate medication administration to certified nursing assistants and home health aides.

The Senate has been moving forward with a more scaled-back version of the changes sought by Oliva. The Senate bill (SB 1676) would not authorize physician assistants to practice independently from doctors and would not apply the advanced practice registered nurse changes to certified registered nurse anesthetists.

The House on Friday also passed a pharmacy proposal (HB 389), sponsored by Rep. Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, and Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills.

The bill would expand the scope of practice for pharmacists who enter into cooperative agreements with physicians, authorizing them to test and treat influenza and strep throat. It also would allow certain pharmacists to manage several types of “chronic” health conditions such as asthma, diabetes hypertension, HIV and AIDS and congestive heart failure. The Senate has a pared version of the pharmacy proposal (SB 1094).

“Perhaps now more than ever, it is important for us to normalize pharmacists in our state as a point of access for health care and a participant in our health-care system,” Sirois said before the House voted 88-18 to pass his bill. “They are highly trained professionals.”