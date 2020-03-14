With the Alabama Department of Public Health confirming Tuscaloosa’s first case of coronavirus on Friday, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has joined Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in declaring a state of emergency to manage the pandemic response.

Tuscaloosa County is now one of five counties in Alabama with a confirmed case of the coronavirus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

"It will not be the last for our community," Maddox said of Tuscaloosa’s first confirmed case. "Understanding this, I have declared a state of emergency not out of fear but responsibility."

Doing so frees up and provides the local government access to resources, personnel and finances needed to manage and respond as the outbreak grows larger here and across Alabama.

"For weeks, our team has been preparing for this moment," Maddox said, "and we are determined to navigate these uncharted waters."

Maddox also is extending the grace period for nonpayment of fees associated with city of Tuscaloosa utilities.

The mayor extended a ban on permits and events on city-owned property and facilities until April 6 – the previous deadline, issued Thursday, was March 31 – and issued an executive order on Friday extending the grace period for nonpayment of water, sewer, and solid waste collection charges by an additional 60 days.

"We certainly believe that every resident of this city, in these unprecedented times, deserve to have access to clean water and sanitation," Maddox said. "That’s going to continue to be a key if we’re going to meet this moment."

Now, Tuscaloosa County joins Elmore, Limestone, Jefferson and Montgomery counties with also having confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Public Health.

One other case is listed as "out of town" – bringing the state’s total to six – and there have been no deaths in Alabama attributed to the virus, according to both the Alabama Department of Public Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Andy North, spokesman for DCH Regional Medical Center, confirmed to The Tuscaloosa News that hospital staff had collected specimens and sent them for testing, but declined to provide further details.

"You would need to contact the Alabama Department of Public Health for that," he said.

Maddox said the county’s lone known coronavirus patient is a resident of Tuscaloosa and was treated by a local physician.

The mayor said "it is my understanding" that the patient has since returned home, but other information – such as where or how the patient contracted the virus – was not disclosed.

"Any demographic information on the individual we do not the ability to release," Maddox said.

In Alabama, DCH’s specimens were part of the total 28 that the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories and CDC have tested, so far, of the 74 approved for tests, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Of those, just these six had tested positive as of Friday night.

Gov. Kay Ivey also declared a state of emergency Friday and closed public schools for two-and-a-half weeks in the wake of Alabama’s first cases of coronavirus.

Ivey said all K-12 public schools will close after Wednesday for a two-and-a-half-week break.

Some schools, including Tuscaloosa County and city school systems, were set to begin spring break on Monday.

"Folks, let's take a common-sense approach and remember calm and steady win the race," Ivey said in a news conference. "Alabamians should not be fearful but instead use common sense to watch out for ourselves and others."

Of the coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama, State Health Officer Scott Harris said none of the cases had been linked to schools, but temporary school closures are a "great proactive step to slow the speed of transmission in a community."

With Ivey’s declaration of a state of emergency, schools will not have to make up days missed during this time.

State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey said the target for schools to reopen is April 6, but he and state school officials will evaluate the situation in late March.

Mackey said the state is working toward a federal waiver to try to continue to provide meals at high-poverty schools, and Maddox said that Tuscaloosa city officials had been in contact with the city Board of Education to provide a similar service here.

"On a case-by-case basis, as much as possible, we will continue food service," Mackey said.

Private schools, meanwhile, will make their own decisions about closures.

The Alabama Department of Public Health also has recommended that people cancel or avoid large public gatherings with more than 500 people. Harris also said people should stay about 6 feet apart from others in public.

The state health department also is establishing a call center beginning Saturday morning for people to get information about testing and whether should seek it. The number is 1-888-264-2256.

To try to limit the spread of the virus, cities and counties rushed to cancel public events, and large universities announced a temporary switch to online classes.

Alabama Chief Justice Tom Parker told presiding judges in judicial circuits that they have the authority to postpone jury trials next week if they believe it is needed.

Secretary of State John Merrill said the March 31 primary runoff will go on as planned. His office announced Friday that "voters who are concerned about contracting or spreading an illness or have an infirmity may vote by absentee." The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is March 26.

Alabama law requires absentee voters to affirm that they are sick, out of town, working a long shift or infirm when they request a absentee. Merrill said Friday that voters "should list the reason that they feel is appropriate for them."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

More than 5,000 deaths worldwide have been attributed to the virus.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

