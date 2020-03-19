Local authorities are dismissing a viral social media rumor that a national quarantine is being planned.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s office, there is no plan for a national quarantine or a shutdown of all businesses due to coronavirus.

“You do not need to hoard food and supplies,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Even in areas where the outbreak is the worst, essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations remain open.”

Authorities are asking residents to verify information from official sources before sharing on social media and only share from reliable sources.