BATON ROUGE -- An emergency order has been issued requiring health insurers across the state to cover coronavirus testing, among other rules meant to ease the strain on the health care system amid the pandemic.

While several health insurance companies in Louisiana, including the largest, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, have previously promised to waive copays for COVID-19 testing, the rule issued by Louisiana insurance commissioner Jim Donelon applies to all companies operating in the state.

Insurers must waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing when ordered by a doctor under federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and are prohibited from requiring any prior authorization before testing. The rule does not require insurance companies to pay for emergency room visits or other related costs.

The order permits early refills for most pharmaceutical medications, except for some drugs such as opioids, to ensure that patients don't run out of medications. Beyond that, the order enhances access for medications to be sent in the mail rather than for pickup at pharmacies.

"That keeps people distant from one another but gives them access to medications," said Frank Opelka, deputy commissioner of health, life and annuity at the Louisiana Department of Insurance.

The department also says insurers should make sure their business and networks are flexible enough to handle increased customer demands.

"They are going to need to cover a lot more (medical care) than they would in a typical month," Opelka said. "It's not just about the claims process but about capacity making sure people aren't forced out of networks because the network is totally saturated."

One way insurers can do that is to have patients use more telemedicine rather than visiting doctors offices in person.

The order also prohibits the use of "step therapy," in which insurers require more cost efficient drugs be used first before moving on to more expensive options if the first choice fails.

"If your doctor says this is the drug, that's what the insurer covers. It gets physicians out of extra administrative work and takes some strain off the medical system," Opelka said.

For example, patients would not need multiple doctors visits after trying different medications, some of which may not be the medical provider's first choice.

"We're trying to keep people out of the doctors office while this is going on," he said.

The insurance department does have authority to penalize insurers for not complying with the order, but no specific fines or penalties were disclosed.

Insured individuals with complaints about insurance businesses can call (800) 259-5300 or submit a complaint online here.