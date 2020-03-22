This time of year always takes me back to spring in Indiana. It was a wonderful time of year when the forests started leafing out and the red bud came into bloom.

This was the time of year when my family went mushroom hunting in the woods. My dad was a great mushroom finder, and he taught all us kids how to walk through a thick wooded area and look for what we called sponge mushrooms, which are actually morels of the morchella family.

Dad taught us how to take a good thick and long stick and scrape off the leaves near fallen timber or damp rocks. Dad had a few favorite spots that were usually thick with the incredibly tasty mushrooms. We went back to those spots year after year.

It was fun not only to look for the mushrooms but to enjoy a wonderful spring walk in the gorgeous forests. I miss those days. Sometimes my best friend, Jeanette Vondersaar, would come along and we loved those wonderful walks in the quiet woods. Sometimes we would catch a glimpse of a deer or other animal.

After we were finished and met back at the car, we had a bushel basket to put all the mushrooms in. With my large family, we always found so many. Then we would drive home, where Mom would wash the mushrooms and bread them and fry them in butter. She also made egg noodles and we would have the noodles with the mushrooms on top. I can still remember the taste and the smell of those fresh mushrooms frying. The aroma permeated the kitchen and it just smelled heavenly.

That is why I love the taste of mushrooms even today, but I must admit nothing now comes close to the taste I remember, and morels are not available in stores. They only grow in the wild, and the best tasting ones are in the woods of the Midwest. Of course, that's my opinion.

While my growing years certainly weren't perfect, they did leave me with some incredible memories that warm my soul. Growing up in a large family sometimes wasn't easy. After all, we only had one bathroom and we slept in dormer rooms, one for the boys and one for the girls. But looking back now, I know how very lucky I really was. We had a wonderful family for love and support and that is all that really matters.

-- Donna Knight is a freelance writer and artist in Houma. Email her at donnabknight@yahoo.com.