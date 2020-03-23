Since Monday, the state government has unloaded a number of restrictions aimed at instituting social distancing to slow down the spread of COVID-19. Despite seeing fewer customers, some small businesses plan to remain open as long as possible.

PANAMA CITY — For a quaint area coveted for its bobbing waterfront and steady foot traffic, downtown St. Andrews appeared Friday as an abandoned village.

"This past week, I've had just a few people in the morning, and then nothing in the afternoon," said Ben Liggin, Sr. owner of Native Spirit Museum & Gallery. "People will walk by, but then they seem a little leery about coming into a place."

The slowed cadence has all but stopped completely a few shops down on Beck Avenue at outdoors equipment company Sunjammers.

"It's nonexistent," said owner Brad Stephens. "We've had sporadic people here, sporadic people there — mostly on the kayak side. The last two weeks have been slow, but compared to where we were this time last year, it is daylight and dark."

Out of caution for her customers, Michele Monastera, owner of women's boutique Adonia, opted to lock her doors, but remain in operation through mail orders and Facebook lives. Through large windows of her storefront, she has witnessed the plunge in traffic.

"Monday was still happening, yesterday was really slow and today you can see the drastic decrease in the number of people," she said. "Just the amount of foot traffic, it's crazy how much it has decreased."

As Florida tightens its grips on the spread of COVID-19 by closing schools, bars, beaches, and banning large gatherings, the shop owners feel the restriction will soon include traffic at all businesses. Still, they remain positive, seeing the shutdowns as a means for the community to obtain something priceless.

"We just need to chill out, relax, and have time with our families, learn how to reconnect with our families again," Liggins said.

"I don't know what's going to happen," Monastera said, gently smiling. "You can take anything in life, you can take it as a negative or a positive. Where I stand right now is it sucks for all of us. But I'm hoping we can have a big party once this is all done with."

And Stephens welcomes the outdoor foot traffic with no panic at all.

"There's something therapeutic about being out on the water on a kayak — it's social distancing at its best," he said. "When you're on the water kayaking, you literally forget about all of the problems you had."