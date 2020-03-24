The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama is teaming up with the Community Foundation of West Alabama to develop a community-based economic assistance fund for small businesses across the region.

Local business supporters are preparing to offer financial aid to small businesses across the region that are being hurt by the coronavirus.

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama is teaming up with the Community Foundation of West Alabama to develop a community-based economic assistance fund.

Details for receiving the aid are still being finalized, but chamber president and CEO Jim Page announced the program on Monday to begin generating donations to fund the effort.

“To help as many people as possible, it’s going to take resources,” Page said.

One hundred percent of the tax-deductible donations will go toward the program, which Page said is being offered to businesses with between two and 50 full-time employees that operate within West Alabama counties and are in good standing with their local governmental jurisdictions.

More details on on how to donate and apply for the aid can be under the “Small Business Financial Assistance” button on the chamber’s web page devoted to the coronavirus pandemic, tuscaloosachamber.com/COVID-19-resources.

Additionally, the chamber is offering a series of free webinars and conference calls to help the local business community navigate the various challenges brought by the coronavirus response.

Starting with a 2:30 p.m. webinar on Tuesday with the University of Alabama’s Small Business Development Center, this 45-minute program will walk business owners through the application process for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program that was announced on Saturday.

Other webinars and calls will take place each day this week and focus on different topics, including how to maximize productivity while working remotely as many employees are now being told to avoid the office as much as possible to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Details on these informational sessions also can be found online at tuscaloosachamber.com/COVID-19-resources.

“I am confident that between the federal, state and local resources being made available, as well as the community continuing to be intentional about supporting local small businesses, that we weill get through this,” Page said. “And when we do, we will once again be a shining example to the rest of the country about what it looks like to be resilient in times of crisis.”

