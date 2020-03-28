Churches are testing new avenues to deliver the message to their congregation during this challenging COVID-19 outbreak, when public health guidelines bar people coming together in close contact.

Pastor Tommy Marshall said The Tabernacle held its first drive-in service Wednesday night, in the back parking lot of its church.

He said many members said the service was a blessing to them. There were about 60 cars, with between two and eight people in each vehicle, he said, who pulled into the parking lot and for worship service and the message.

The church will have a drive-in service at 5 p.m. Sunday, and Marshall said everyone is invited. The Tabernacle is located at 1301 South 11th Street, Gadsden.

He said CDC guidelines for social distancing -- keeping people six feet apart -- will be observed. Volunteers will help people get vehicles parked, and there is security for the parking lot.

It’s a big parking lot, Marshall said, and there is room for a lot of vehicles.

When weather permits, Marshall said, the church plans to continue the drive-in services on Sunday and Wednesday evenings.

“We’re calling it ’Thrive at 5,” the pastor said.

Marshall also conducts Sunday morning service at 10:45 a.m., live on Facebook from his study.