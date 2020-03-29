Hokes Bluff Seniors and Friends

The Feb. 28 meeting was called to order by the president, Dorothy Barron, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hokes Bluff Community Center.

Prayer: DeWitt Johnson.

Pledge: Doyce Bobbitt.

Secretary's Report: Sandra Turner read minutes from previous month.

Birthdays: Linda Story, Regina Talton, Melba Lolies, Jeanne Thornton, Deborah Goode.

Anniversaries : N/A.

Cake donated by Melba Lolies and won by Sandra Turner.

Old Business: Please continue to remember all those on our prayer list.

New Business: Please keep Micki Pearson, Frank Pike and Barbara Thrasher in your prayers. Mayor Scott Reeves reported the new nail salon Star Nails has opened up next to Subway and is doing well. Don't forget the upcoming census; be sure to fill out your paperwork and report accurately because those numbers could determine whether we lose a seat in the House in Congress. Deborah Gaither and Josh Tanner with the EMA are working on getting a generator for the community center. The four-lane will soon be resurfaced, U.S. Highway 278 will be extended into the shopping plaza. It was announced that free tax prep offered by RSVP would take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays at the Hokes Bluff Library. (That has been halted by the coronavirus.)

Program: Scott Pate from Gadsden Regional Home Health spoke about the services available for seniors.

Free lunch was won by Mary Johnson.

Tables were decorated by Sandra Turner, Hazel Millander and Deborah Goode.

No further business, meeting was adjourned.

Food was blessed by DeWitt Johnson and catered by Beans and Greens.

New members are welcome; call Stacy at 256-312-2514 with questions.

– Stacy Reeves

Rainbow City Seniors Club

For the month of February, Mary Fox decorated our tables with beautiful red roses and small valentines in white vases.

Our meetings begin at 10 a.m. each Tuesday. We meet at the Rainbow City Community Center. If you are 50 years old or older, we welcome you to join us for fun, food and fellowship, including lunch (covered dish or donation, if you choose not to bring a dish).

Judy Moon, president, presided by calling on Ken Pike for his usual inspiring devotional, closing with prayer after spoken and unspoken prayer requests.

Deanna Urban led us in pledges to the American Flag and the Bible, followed by group singing of “God Bless America.” Judy announced that RSVP tax volunteers would begin on Feb. 24. Our only visitor was Rudy Schumer, a former member.

Alice Boyle and Helen Mitchell celebrated birthdays in February.

A couple of our members will be greatly missed. George Ferber and Bill Rouse entered their eternal home in February. To the families of these two friends, we express our condolences and send prayers.

Thanks to Maxine Mintz, Joyce Wheeler, Judy Moon, Shirley Rosler and any others who passed out valentines with several types of candy treats.

One week our program featured a “Penny Auction” sponsored by Karen Johnson. Many useful items were auctioned and we all enjoyed this event. We were disappointed that one of our scheduled speakers had to cancel, but Judy came to the rescue, sharing a few interesting articles and telling jokes provided by several members.

Doris Hann won the cake decorated with valentines, which Judy Moon provided. Our “Pot of Gold” winner was Jack Smith. Callers for bingo games were Patsy Duck, Shirley Rosler and Nina Tenerani. Winners were Barbara Moon, Judy Moon, Shirley Pendergraft, Mary Fox, Ken Pike, Mildred McCartney, Joyce Wheeler, Norma Scott and Maxine Mintz. Card games and other table games are enjoyed beginning at 4 p.m. every Friday, for anyone interested in a fun night. If interested, bring your group or come alone and enjoy the fun and fellowship. Just bring a snack to take a break from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

– Ruby Boyle

Southside Seniors

March has come in like a lion with all the seniors helping the club raise money by selling tickets to the Martin's Charity Sale, with the proceeds going to fund our various projects.

Our cake winner this month was Linda Hutchins; the cake was donated by Charlotte Taylor. Our birthday girl this month is Sue Garrard. Our bingo was called by Ken Baumann; the winners were Sue Garrard, Pat Baumann, Patsy Burnett, Amy Sanner, Linda Hutchins, Paul Wooten, Ben Lane, Jettia Campbell and Nancy Bolton.

Sheriff Jonathan Horton and Chief Deputy Mitchell Hill gave us a very informative talk on the Etowah County jail and the changes he has implemented.

We have two new members, Nancy Bolton and Jettia Campbell.

Our club was beautifully decorated in honor of St. Patrick' s Day by Charlotte Taylor.

We have been in constant prayer for the victims of the coronavirus and wish everyone who is sick a prayer and a “get well.”

We prayed for our country, our troops, our president and our sick. Hopefully, March will go out like a lamb. We will resume having meetings when the coronavirus is no longer a threat.

– Charlotte Taylor, secretary