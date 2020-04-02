State health officials reported Thursday that Louisiana now has 9,150 reported cases of coronavirus, with 310 deaths.

There were 158 cases reported in Lafourche, up by 53 from Wednesday, and Terrebonne had 55, up by 42. No new deaths were reported in either parish. Lafourche has four deaths so far and Terrebonne reported one.

There were 138 patients in Lafourche who completed state lab tests and 801 had commercial tests. There were 71 state tests conducted in Terrebonne and 244 commercial tests.

There are 1,639 patients being hospitalized for the virus statewide and 507 of them are on ventilators, according to state health officials. There are 3,901 tests completed by state lab and 47,185 commercial tests.

Loading...

(function(d){var js, id="pikto-embed-js", ref=d.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if (d.getElementById(id)) { return;}js=d.createElement("script"); js.id=id; js.async=true;js.src="https://create.piktochart.com/assets/embedding/embed.js";ref.parentNode.insertBefore(js, ref);}(document));!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}})}();