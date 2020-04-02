FORT WALTON BEACH—A suspect was shot Thursday morning near the corner of Robinwood Drive SW and Hollywood Drive NW.

The individual’s name and age have not been released. He was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, where his condition was not known as of early Thursday afternoon, according to Fort Walton Beach Police Chief Robert Bage. The suspect was undergoing surgery mid-day, Bage said.

The incident happened when two FWBPD officers attempted to serve a felony fugitive warrant just before 5 a.m. Thursday. The warrant was out of the Tallahassee Police Department for child molestation and failure to register as a sex offender, according to a release sent out by FWBPD.

He was shot during a "struggle," according to Bage. Both officers discharged their weapons, the chief said.

Per standard protocol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.