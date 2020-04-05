CALLAWAY — A former Callaway mayor and commissioner is re-seeking the Ward 3 seat.

Bob Pelletier, a retired Airman from Tyndall Air Fore Base, said his former constituents want him back on the commission and he is ready to make it happen.

"I like dealing with the public, I'm a people person," he said.

Pelletier ran unopposed in 2016 and two years before stepped into the Ward 3 seat unexpectedly left vacant by former representative David Otano.

According to his platform statement at bayvotes.org, during his first stint, he worked to get upgrades to the city's computer system, identified shortfalls in fuel and spearheaded amendments to the city charter, which eliminated health care benefits for commissioners and their spouses.

If elected in April, Pelletier said he will not support any tax increases and will cut spending.

"We need to continue to find ways to increase our city's revenue. If we do ... we can find ways to eliminate fees and taxes that we have imposed. My goal is to maintain and not further go up," he said.

Pelletier is also eyeing more competitive pay for city employees.

"When you start looking at the money we invest in training, the wages could be a little more competitive," he said. "I think we need to do a little more there. Benefits are good, but it's not money in your pockets."

He also mentioned paying down debts and positioning Callaway financially to handle recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

"FEMA only works at a certain speed. There are 390 homes in Callaway that needs to be torn down," he said, noting the city has to pay upfront and wait on federal reimbursement. "The city doesn't have a quarter of a million dollars to do what needs to be done."

He said he wants to work with his fellow commissioners and city staff to "tighten our belt" — pay down debts and not increase taxes — to get Callaway where it needs to be.

"My platform is to continue to make Callaway great and work towards those other issues," he said.