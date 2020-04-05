MEXICO BEACH — Sharon Call served Mexico Beach residents for more than three decades at her cafe.

Now she wants to serve them as their councilwoman.

Call is running for the group 5 seat for the Mexico Beach City Council. Originally from California, Call has lived in Mexico Beach for 35 years and ran her business, Sharon’s Cafe, nearly as long.

Then Hurricane Michael hit, destroying her business and much of the small town she loves in the process.

“I decided to run because of Hurricane Michael and the devastation and all the problems that people are having,” Call said. “I’m currently unemployed and was hoping to maybe help others to get Mexico Beach back to what it used to be.”

Call said she’s loved Mexico Beach since she first discovered it.

“Back in the 70s when I first vacationed in Mexico Beach, I’d never seen anything else quite like it,” Call said. “The charm, the small town atmosphere … it’s a friendly place … and also it has all the wildlife that other beaches don’t have.”

Even though her house was damaged in the storm, unlike some others, she chose to stay and rebuild because of her love of the town. Call is currently living in a federally-provided trailer while her house is repaired.

“My goal is just to help everyone else here,” she said. “Hopefully I’ll be able to do some good.”