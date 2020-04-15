The state will use the Florida National Guard to help with testing at long-term care facilities. Clay County and Suwannee County have both had spikes in the number of cases at such facilities.

As Clay County and Suwannee County deal with escalating COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities, Gov. Ron DeSantis is deploying the Florida National Guard to help with testing at facilities around the state to identify residents and staff who are infected but not showing symptoms.

Florida has a total of 1,179 cases among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, according to state Department of Health figures released Tuesday evening. That is a quantum jump from 81 cases in such facilities on April 1.

Clay County has the sixth-highest number of cases for any county in Florida.

DeSantis said Tuesday that even though the state sharply restricted visitation by family and friends last month at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, staff members who are infected but not showing symptoms can spread the deadly virus when they go to work.

“They can infect 10, 20 other staff members, and obviously that can transfer over to the residents, so doing this spot testing is a way to identify that and prevent a major outbreak in one of these facilities,” DeSantis said.

The move to expand testing was welcomed by Martin Goetz, chief executive officer for River Garden Senior Services in Jacksonville, but he said the state needs to act with more urgency to test 100 percent of all residents and staff at Florida’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“Telling facilities that testing will begin in another week is unacceptable,” Goetz wrote in a letter sent Tuesday to DeSantis and other state leaders. “The need is immediate and response must be in proportion to the identified threat.”

He said when the virus enters a nursing home, the mortality rate can “easily approach 50 percent.” He said up to 25 percent of people who test positive for the virus have no symptoms, making testing a necessity to know who has the virus.

“To date, all we have accomplished is chasing where the virus has been, not where it is headed,” Goetz wrote. “To not be actively and aggressively testing everyone in nursing homes and assisted living facilities makes it impossible to know where the virus is and who needs to be segregated within that facility.

“Some of us have likened it to flying an airplane without instruments in a bad storm,” he wrote.

DeSantis said 10 teams each comprised of four National Guard soldiers are doing the testing. They collected samples from about 500 people Tuesday, he said.

“We want to expand that as widely as we can,” he said. “It’s very, very important that we focus resources on those people that are the most vulnerable to COVID-19.”

He said the National Guard will begin its mission in counties that have been hit hardest by COVID-19, which is the southeast part of the state.

Miami-Dade County has had 233 cases linked to long-term care facilities, Broward County has the second-highest amount at 104 cases, and Palm Beach County is at 95 cases, according to figures released Tuesday.

Northeast Florida has not suffered as much from the spread of COVID-19 in the general population, but some counties have faced outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Suwannee County has had 65 cases, which is the fourth-highest number in the state.

DeSantis said last week the state sent a “strike team” to a Suwannee County nursing home and was investigating how the spread of infections in that facility originated from an infected staff member.

A Live Oak City Council member has said the cases are at Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center, which is licensed by the state for 180 beds.

DeSantis said Monday that since last month, the state has sent strike teams to 93 long-term care facilities across Florida.The state has not released the names of those facilities, so it’s not possible to say how many are in specific counties.

Clay County is sixth in the state with 61 cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff. The Florida Department of Health report issued Tuesday morning showed the county had recorded three more cases since Monday. Clay County only had two cases on April 1 at long-term care facilities.

The state Department of Health would not comment on how many facilities in Clay County have COVID-19 cases.

Duval County has had 49 cases in such facilities. In the early days of the state tracking, Duval County had 14 cases on March 23, which was the most in the state at that time.

In March, the city of Jacksonville joined forces with the state Department of Health to give tests to all residents and staff at the Camellia at Deerwood senior living community, where three residents died after contracting COVID-19.

Macclenny Nursing & Rehab Center expanded testing to all residents and staff two weeks ago after seeing a spike in cases that originated from a resident who was transferred from a hospital. Baker County has 12 cases at long-term care facilities.

