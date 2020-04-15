The celebratory parade was organized by the Florida resident’s daughter and a Grace Church member in honor of his 90th birthday Friday.

Robert Weaver was simply spending another day sheltering in place at his Fort Myers Shores home on Saturday when he heard a raucous commotion outside.

The 90-year-old Pennsylvania native and long-time Lee County resident was flabbergasted when he stepped outside the ranch home and spotted a fleet of Lee County Sheriff's Office cruisers as well as members of his church slowly making their way down Lotus Road, sirens blaring, horns honking and balloons flapping in the breeze.

"I was dumbfounded," Weaver said, adding that the show of affection choked him up a bit.

The celebratory parade was organized by Weaver's daughter and a Grace Church member in honor of his 90th birthday Friday.

"I'm just an old man," he said. "And all these people are paying attention to me."

Pastor Shari Lacey, who leads the Fort Myers Shores campus of Grace, said Weaver is a beloved member of the congregation who's led bible study there for some 40 years.

"His neighbors love them," she said of the Weavers.

Weaver has lived in Lee County for many years with his wife, Mabel, 84, who is a Florida native. The couple, who have been married for more than 60 years, met when he and a buddy on leave from the Navy in Daytona Beach went out to a road house for bean soup.

"A group of people come in and I saw her and I told my buddy, 'She's for me!' " he said. "She came in with someone else but she left with me."

Weaver was in the Navy during the Korean War, serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Leyte as a machinist's mate.

Weaver is a retired building contractor in Lee. "I dearly loved what I did," he said.

The couple have a son Robert in Thailand and a daughter, Sylvia, in Alabama.

