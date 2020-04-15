The Lafourche Public Library has announced that it will remain closed until at least April 30.

According to the library’s announcement, "library re-openings and May activities are tentative, dependent on recommended local and state guidelines. Given current uncertainties related to COVID-19, library re-openings and May activities are tentative, dependent on recommended local and state guidelines.“

The library’s online materials and programs are still available, which include eBooks, eAudiobooks and digital magazines as well as online services that allow library cardholders to stream music, TV and movies.

For a complete list of the library’s online services, go to lafourche.org.