PANAMA CITY — Crews recently installed a new pipe to replace a leaky one that supplied the water to most of eastern Panama City Beach.

After a couple months of construction, the new 5,400-foot linear water main was installed underneath St. Andrews Bay at Hathaway Bridge. The project cost $8.5 million, which was paid for from the county’s utility fund.

The water line opened up and started flowing water to the eastern part of Panama City Beach on Tuesday.

The project came about after a leak was discovered in early 2018 in the old water main inside the Hathaway Bridge. The Florida Department of Transportation asked the county to find a long-term solution that didn’t include replacing the pipe in the bridge. FDOT didn’t want it in the bridge anymore because it was causing maintenance issues.

“Concrete moves and expands and that made it hard to maintenance,” said Robert Carroll, Bay County commissioner. “We have one continuous pipe that is about 100 feet underground and it will be undisturbed.”

Another key difference is when temperature changes and wind speeds pick up, it could affect the water line in the bridge. With it being underground, such affects won’t occur with the new water line.

“Everything is looking good so far with the three water mains,” Ben Blitch, Bay County utilities director, said on Wednesday. “Over the three to five days we’ll slowly begin turning off the valve of the water lines in the bridge and on the bridge.”

After 30 days of no issues with the new water line, the temporary water line on the sidewalk of the Hathaway Bridge will be removed. The temporary line was installed when the leak was first uncovered. With the temporary line removed, the sidewalks will be opened back up for people who want to ride bikes or walk on the bridge.

“It provides another opportunity to get out and do other activities,” Carroll said. “I live in the Cove and I used to ride my back to the Hathaway Bridge.”