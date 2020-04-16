Numerous studies and rankings are published every year on the safest cities in Florida, and the city of Niceville made the top 20 for 2018.

The two studies, National Council for Home Safety and Security as well as Safewise, based on data from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, listed Niceville as the 14th safest city in Florida.

"We are a community policing department," said Chief David Popwell, the Niceville chief since 2011.

The Niceville Police Department focuses a large amount of resources and effort on interacting with the community, Popwell said. The department strives to meet and have contact with residents in a positive way, he also said.

"We’re servants and it’s a proud title to have," he said.

The two studies ranked Fort Walton Beach and Crestview in the 70’s. The National Council for Home Safety and Security listed 129 cities, and Safewise listed 142 cities.

Chief Robert Bage of the Fort Walton Beach Police Department said while the city’s ranking is still a good place to be, rankings like these can still be misleading.

"Each city is unique," he said. "No two cities are identical."

Bage also said this data is representative of two years ago, and Fort Walton Beach crime has decreased exponentially in the last year.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security used 2018 data, the most recent uniform crime rate report statistics available, according to their website.

Any city with under 10,000 population is eliminated, leaving around 3,381 cities left, the website said.

To get the ranking number , a crime rate per 1,000 population was added to a score of total crime divided by number of police employees, the website said.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for 2019, out of the 12 murders in Okaloosa County, Fort Walton Beach had two murders and Crestview had three.

Bage expects going forward, the city’s rank will be higher because of the 2019 accomplishments. He said community outreach was one of the major accomplishments.

"Our bigger indicator is, does the community feel safe," Bage said.

The Fort Walton Beach Department engaged with the community through a variety of events including the Construction Junction, High Five Fridays, Coffee with a Cop and a Citizen Academy, according to a document listed on the city of Fort Walton Beach’s website.

Bage also referenced a new shooting tank that will allow different shell casings to be collected and added to the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network, which will play a role in solving crimes.

Chief Steve McCosker of the Crestview Police Department said his department also expects to see a rise in their rankings as well.

He said the department has many partnerships with other law enforcement agencies and a connection to the citizens.

"We have a lot of initiatives going forward that will drive that number down," McCosker said.

One of these initiatives is the Community Unity Flashlight Walk, he said.

He also noted how proud he was of the men and women who serve in his department.