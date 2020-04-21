A fund designed to help small businesses struggling in the wake of the coronavirus has now distributed $200,000 among 95 Tuscaloosa-area businesses.

The Small Business Relief Fund was created March 23 through a partnership between the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and the Community Foundation of West Alabama.

“(The money) came at a perfect time for us and literally put us back on the road,” said Riley Voce, co-owner of Northport-based food truck Blenz Bowls, in a news release from the Chamber.

Local businesses and other groups contributed to the fund and recipients were chosen by a panel of business and community leaders.

Voce said he heard about the program from other food truck owners.

He said food truck owners have cooperated to find locations to serve customers during COVID-19 restrictions and the closure of the University of Alabama.

He said the food truck owners have used social media to let their customers where they will be setting up each day.

“The support means a lot to us, and it’s great to know the community backs you,” Voce said.

Bobby Bragg, chairman of the board of directors for the Chamber, said he was pleased at the level of help the Small Business Relief Fund has provided for West Alabama’s small businesses.

“There have been a variety of resources directed at small business, but we wanted to ensure our local businesses had funds available quickly,” Bragg said. “Using this funding to take care of immediate needs such as rent and utilities have made a big difference for some of our small businesses.”

To donate to the Small Business Relief Fund or to apply for funding, visit www.tuscaloosachamber.com/small-business-financial-assistance.

