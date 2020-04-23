Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt previously challenged the principals to have a plan for graduation and they presented him with it Wednesday.

PANAMA CITY — Most Bay District schools will still hold graduations in person but not until late July, officials announced on Wednesday.

Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt previously challenged the principals to have a plan for graduation and they presented him with it Wednesday. All but one school, Margaret K. Lewis School, elected to push the dates back as late as July. Margaret K. Lewis will also be the only school that will conduct a virtual graduation, which will be held on May 20.

The rest of the schools will hold graduation at a location with the expectation that a crowd will be welcomed. If there is a possibility that masks and gloves are still required, then BDS will take the proper precautions.

“That’s one of the reasons we wanted to wait out as far we could to give people time,” Husfelt said. “If they tell us (Health Department) we have to, then yes that is what they’ll do.”

Husfelt’s hope is that by the time graduations start — the earliest in person graduation being Rosenwald High School on July 12 — that the coronavirus pandemic will have passed by. The goal is to be able to have the stadiums packed to celebrate the class of 2020.

There’s also a possibility there might be graduation with only the students or limiting the graduation ceremonies to two or three family members per student. Even best case scenarios, Husfelt is looking at limiting the amount of people that attend graduation ceremonies to 50%.

If the worst was to come and BDS can’t hold graduations at the various locations that are listed, then there is a back up plan.

“If something were to happen, then the virtual graduation is what the next step will be,” Husfelt said. “It would not be a challenge technology wise, what is going to be a challenge is doing that many and putting it all together.”

Principals were given the option to wait until December to do a graduation because most students that go off to college would be back home by then. Husfelt said none of them wanted to wait until December to do it.