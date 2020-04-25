Alabama’s COVID-19 numbers continue to rise: more than 6, 000 people have tested positive, and 209 people in the state died from the virus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The ADPH reported 6,026 positive tests, and 209 people have lost their lives to the illness. Since March 13, 769 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

A total of 52,641people have been tested.

The numbers of people who have tested positive, the number of people tested, and the number of people who have died from COVID-19, county-by-county, are:

Autauga -- 36, 455, 2

Baldwin -- 147, 1,872, 3

Barbour -- 32, 188, 0

Bibb -- 34, 401, 0

Blount -- 31, 326, 0

Bullock -- 12, 78, 0

Butler -- 21, 151, 0

Calhoun -- 89, 857, 3

Chamber -- 282, 836, 17

Cherokee -- 12, 115, 0

Chilton -- 49, 360, 1

Choctaw -- 25, 98, 0

Clarke -- 24, 273, 1

Clay -- 19, 141, 1

Cleburne --12, 53, 1

Coffee --87, 480, 0

Colbert -- 23, 602, 2

Conecuh -- 9, 80, 0

Coosa -- 29, 77, 1

Covington -- 31, 270, 0

Crenshaw -- 10, 183, 0

Cullman -- 43, 587, 0

Dale -- 23, 227, 0

Dallas -- 32, 338, 2

DeKalb -- 61, 835, 2

Elmore -- 74, 867, 1

Escambia -- 22, 266, 1

Etowah -- 121, 866, 8

Fayette -- 4, 193, 0

Franklin -- 32, 316, 0

Geneva -- 6, 126, 0

Greene -- 44, 110, 0

Lauderdale -- 25, 1,145, 2

Lawrence -- 12, 237, 0

Lee -- 351, 2,197, 22

Limestone -- 41, 712, 0

Lowndes -- 36, 104, 1

Macon -- 29, 231, 2

Madison -- 202, 2,863, 4

Marengo -- 39, 348, 2

Marshall -- 267, 1,235, 4

Mobile -- 845, 4,402, 40

Monroe -- 11, 129, 1

Montgomery -- 274, 1,962, 4

Morgan -- 55, 833, 0

Perry -- 1, 144, 0

Pickens -- 45, 285, 1

Pike -- 58, 145, 0

Randolph -- 60, 205, 4

Russell -- 53, 346, 0

Shelby - 294, 2,369, 7

St. Clair -- 63, 638, 0

Sumter -- 51, 162, 1

Talladega -- 54, 745, 2

Tallapoosa -- 261, 1,149, 17

Tuscaloosa -- 182, 2,635, 0

Unknown/Out of State -- 0, 1486, 0

Walker -- 89, 607, 0

Washington -- 19, 105, 1

Wilcox -- 53, 145, 1

Winston -- 10, 258, 0