MARY ESTHER — A 29-year-old Fort Walton Beach man almost rear-ended an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy at a red light in Mary Esther on Sunday night, resulting in his arrest.

Mark Henshall was charged with DUI, reckless driving and possession of an open container after a traffic stop, according to a Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office press release. Henshall’s blood alcohol level tested at .290 and .284 respectively.

According to the release, Henshall was forced to brake so hard his tires squealed. Around the same time, a call came in about a reckless driver in the area, the release said.