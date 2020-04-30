Currently the building’s exterior is completed and workers are finishing interior elements like walls, windows, doors, and trim.

GRAYTON BEACH -- Fourteen months after it was destroyed by a fire, Grayton Beach’s Red Bar is taking shape once again in a form that will be instantly recognizable to anyone who has ever frequented the iconic bar and restaurant.

“We just used the blueprints (for the original building)” said Olivier Petit, who co-owns the Red Bar with his brother Philippe Petit. Fortunately Petit, who loved the historic building, had the blueprints on hand in the event that they had to make repairs from a hurricane.

“We’ve improved the kitchen and made the bathrooms bigger,” said Petit.

The dining room, bar and outside deck will have the same familiar look and feel, he added.

“I’m going back with the same team and the same vintage decor,” said Petit.

And over the past year Oliver Petit and his father, Louis Petit, have been shopping to replace that decor, including art and music posters that covered the Red Bar’s ceilings.

“I’ve got a collection of vintage posters that will knock people’s socks off,” said Petit.

Currently the building’s exterior is completed and workers are finishing interior elements like walls, windows, doors, and trim. Petit said he expects the flooring to go in next week.

“We are looking to be ready to open early June,” said Petit. “That’s our goal.”

Petit said being on site every day and seeing the Red Bar rebuilt has been a healing process and that he’s grateful to the community of Grayton Beach and to Walton County government offices for their support in its rebirth.

“Everybody wanted the place to come back,” said Petit.