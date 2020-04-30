Lamarcus Keon McNeal, 18, faces one count of murder in Wednesday’w shooting death of 18-year-old Xzavier Eatmon at Winston’s Mini Mart on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Though this incident comes three days after another man was shot and killed in the store’s parking lot, authorities said the two crimes are not related.

Another teenager stands accused of murder in the second shooting this week at a West Tuscaloosa convenience store.

Lamarcus Keon McNeal, 18, has been booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on one count of murder, authorities said.

His bail was set at $150,000.

Capt. Jack Kennedy, commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said McNeal shot and killed Xzavier Eatmon, also 18, Wednesday evening at Winston’s Mini Mart on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Though this incident comes three days after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in the store’s parking lot, Kennedy said Wednesday’s violence was not linked or in retaliation to that or any other crime.

"This incident was not related to the other shooting at the convenience store earlier in the week, or any other incident that has occurred recently," Kennedy said. "The incident occurred during an argument between the two subjects over a personal issue."

Police were summoned to Winston’s Mini Mart at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to find Eatmon suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Eatmon was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment but did not survive, Kennedy said.

McNeal fled the area on foot, but Kennedy said that Tuscaloosa Police officers responding to the call spotted him and took him into custody a few blocks away.

He was charged after the Violent Crimes Unit responded and conducted interviews with witnesses, viewed video surveillance footage and examined evidence at the scene, Kennedy said.

Similar techniques led to the arrest of 18-year-old Nathaniel Patton, who has been charged with murder in Sunday’s killing of Dominic Coleman.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage that showed Coleman talking with the driver of a red vehicle just before 11 p.m., according to court records.

Coleman was captured on video walking toward the entrance of the store, then was seen walking back toward the car before the shooter fired several shots.

Another man who was with Coleman also was struck and returned fire from the ground.

When interviewed by investigators, Patton said he felt threatened after seeing that Coleman had a handgun in his waistband.