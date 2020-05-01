University of Alabama students will return to campus for the fall semester, and the Crimson Tide football team will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium.

But there could be some changes to accommodate for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

UA President Stuart Bell said Thursday that he’s created task forces that are working on policies and procedures for academic instruction, housing, dining and other student-life activities.

“Our plan is that we will have students back on campus,” Bell said. “Some of the details of that may end up being a bit different.”

Task force members are developing guidelines for academic instruction, housing and dining procedures. They’re also looking at how fans and players can stay safe on Alabama football game days.

“We’re most certainly planning on having a season, and fans are going to be a part of that season,” Bell said. “It’s a discussion that not only the University of Alabama has to have. How can we be the most ready that we can for the season? Likewise, at the conference level and as a division.”

Bell said he doesn’t expect a downturn in enrollment this fall due to the pandemic.

“We’re tracking our number of applications for new students and orientations and all of those are tracking very well for our fall semester,” he said.

Staff members developed a financial plan considering how to reduce expenses while anticipating for any incurred costs related to the pandemic, Bell said, while avoiding potential layoffs or furloughs.

“We began that very early on ... it’s been a very thorough process that identified ways that we can implement savings with the goal of not impacting our individuals. The fabric of the university if our people, any way that you look at it.”

One of the largest classes of seniors are graduating at the end of this semester, which is wrapping up with final exams this week. Students have worked remotely since March, after faculty and staff quickly made 6,000 classes available for remote instruction.

“Our faculty members are is really the rock stars through all of this,” Bell said. “We’ve learned a lot about who the University of Alabama is and how we’ll continue to serve our students to meet the mission we have before us.”

Many of the adaptations students, faculty and staff have made since instruction went remote in March will likely be carried over to the next academic year.

“Six weeks ago, we were facing almost total uncertainty nationally, and very quickly the university was able to pivot our on-campus classes to remote delivery. I think that speaks to the University of Alabama’s innovation, how we face adversity, how we get the job done,” he said.

He said he’s proud of the work students have done in Tuscaloosa and in their home communities, such as a student who began a service to deliver groceries to elderly and compromised people and others who have helped make face masks and remotely tutor children.

“All of these speak what an incredible student body we have. They’re great young people, among the best in the nation, and they’ve been so true to that throughout this experience,” Bell said.

