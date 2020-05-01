On this sun-kissed day, with the Gulf of Mexico calm and glittering an emerald green, everyone was of a mind to get some sand between their toes, and nay-sayers were definitely not welcome.

MIRAMAR BEACH — It’s probably safe to assume that the Grim Reaper is not going to be hugely popular anywhere he goes.

Walton County Daniel Uhlfelder attorney got a little taste of what it must be like Friday when he showed up on a local beach dressed to mimic the legendary bringer of death.

"I think he ought to go home," beach goer Al DeAngelis opined quite loudly. "We’ve been confined long enough."

Uhlfelder took to the beach robed in black to protest Walton County’s decision to open its beaches. He said he believes the action is premature and could encourage further spread of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus that has killed nearly 65,000 in the United States and 1,268 in Florida.

But on this sun-kissed day, with the Gulf of Mexico calm and glittering an emerald green, everyone was of a mind to get some sand between their toes, and nay-sayers were definitely not welcome.

"It’s a media stunt," proclaimed Destin youth Gary Winthrope.

Uhlfelder certainly did succeed in enticing the Fourth Estate to show up for what had been billed as his "Grim Reaper Beach Tour." Television reporters clustered around him, microphones held high to catch every word, as he held court on the stairs of the Miramar Beach Beach Access.

"Why are you dressed like this?" one young woman in the press corps asked breathlessly.

"Isn’t it obvious," was Uhlfelder’s dry response.

A man who identified himself as local resident Jay Fields took offense at the entire production. He correctly pointed out that Uhlfelder had well over 10 media types surrounding him as he spoke and that none of them was wearing protective masks or maintaining proper social distance.

"Quit following the guy around," Fields shouted. "This is ridiculous. It’s propaganda."

Some who saw the show, like Louisiana native Carl Royer, found it deliciously amusing. Strange stuff born of a strange time.

"I think it’s kind of crazy, myself. A lot of it’s crazy," Royer muttered. "I’m glad they opened the beach."

Uhlfelder walked for a short distance across the wet sand of the public beaches, accompanied step for step by microphone-wielding cameramen seemingly intent on capturing any prophetic word he might speak. As he passed families and groups lounging in the sand, people took photos with their phones. One young woman cursed the Grim Reaper.

"You have no life," she said.

Uhlfelder professed afterward not to have heard much of the negativity spoken around him. He insisted that while his garb might have appeared out of place, even comical, his message was serious.

"We are drawing people from all over the world to our beautiful beaches too soon," he said. "The problem is when our beaches are open four million people come here, and they come from hot spots and they bring the virus.

"The Grim Reaper represents death."

