The Friday morning sea turtle event was different than previous releases. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Gulfarium encouraged individuals to watch it from home rather than in person.

OKALOOSA ISLAND — Friday brought a mix of emotions to Gulfarium C.A.R.E Center staff members as they released three rehabilitated turtles into the Gulf of Mexico.

"It’s super ... exciting, but also a little sad and happy for my heart all at the same time," said Terra Throgmorton, the Gulfarium’s medical stranding coordinator.

Throgmorton said a Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle named Cadbury was one of the most labor-intensive sea turtles the center has ever rehabilitated.

As a group of onlookers watched nearby, two staff members carried the approximately 35-pound turtle into the Gulf.

The endangered turtle had been with the Gulfarium since Easter of 2019. He had no reflexes when he was found, but his heart was beating and he was breathing on his own.

"It was ... scary to see a sea turtle in that condition," she said.

Throgmorton said Cadbury slowly began to heal, and eventually the center determined that he could be released back into the Gulf.

Along with Cadbury, two other smaller turtles, Tiffy and Yule, were also released.

Aimee Brim, director of marketing and communications, said she liked using the live feed to give more viewers access to the release.

"We have so many followers from around the country and even in different countries, so having them be able to watch from home was great."