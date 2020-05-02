A fire ripped through a house in Montegut early this morning, authorities said.

The Montegut Fire Department was called out around 4:20 a.m. to the 3700 block of La. 665 to find a house fully engulfed in flames, Fire Chief Toby Henry said.

Though the residence was occupied during the time of the blaze, the inhabitants were able to escape safely and no injuries were reported, Henry said.

The roadway was closed to traffic as emergency crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.