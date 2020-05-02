Lawyers for the Walton County beachfront property owners fighting the effort say the real spending hasn’t commenced yet.

The Walton County Commission has shelled out about $1 million thus far seeking a declaration of customary use that would open all of its beaches to the public.

That much has been spent without so much as a motion hearing being held, a deposition being scheduled or the exchange of discovery information. Lawyers for the Walton County beachfront property owners fighting the effort say the real spending hasn’t commenced yet.

On Dec. 11, 2018, just over 500 days ago, county attorneys, acting on the wishes of the County Commission, filed a legal complaint seeking a declaration of customary use.

It calls upon Judge David Green to order the county’s 26 miles of white sandy beach opened for everyone to use by virtue of the fact that the coastline has been available for all to enjoy for literally hundreds of years.

Thousands of beach front property owners have disputed the county’s claim, arguing that they own the beach behind their homes and that a customary use declaration would violate their rights. Individually and in groups they have signed on attorneys representing nearly 100 law firms to take up their fight.

“I really object to the commissioners using my tax money to essentially sue me,” said Paul Zmigrosky, who owns beach front property as well as land in North Walton County.

The vast majority of what the county has spent thus far has covered legal expenses incurred by the law firm of Theriaque and Spain. Records indicate David Theriaque, the lead attorney for the county in the customary use case, has billed the county for about $735,000 in legal fees.

The county began paying Theriaque for customary use work in May of 2016, according to invoice records obtained by Zmigrosky.

Theriaque and Spain were paid $418,377.12 prior to the county filing its complaint for a declaration of customary use. It has doled out $316,795.37 more since, records released this week showed.

Full time County Attorney Sidney Noyes and her staff have spent many hours working alongside Theriaque on the customary use case and doing the leg work required to notify 4,414 property owners on 1,194 private parcels that the complaint had been filed.

Noyes earns an annual salary of $177,584, records show.

It has been the process of notifying the many property owners, and insuring that those notifications have been received that has prevented the customary use lawsuit from moving forward.

In February of 2019, Judge Green delayed proceedings to give the county 60 days to make sure all parties to the case were notified. He allowed another 45 days for those parties to respond.

The case was further delayed in August when Green was informed notification efforts had fallen 76 property owners short. In February of this year, Green pushed back hearing motions a third time to allow those final residents to have been notified 45 days to respond to the county’s customary use complaint.

Exact calculations were not available, but it appears as though Walton County has spent approximately $100,000 preparing and mailing the required notifications.

Commissioners, their attorneys and County Administrator Larry Jones have chosen not to field reporter questions about the customary use case or the cost of litigation.

“I’m not going to comment on that, we’re still in the lawsuit,” Commissioner Tony Anderson said when asked about the $1 million cost already incurred.

Commissioners Trey Nick and Melanie Nipper did not return phone calls. Commission Chairman Bill Chapman and Jones did not respond to text messages.