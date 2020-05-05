An Aliceville man and a Boligee woman died in a Monday afternoon crash in Greene County, according to state troopers.

Plummer Wayne Newton, 55, and Laquita Elaine Cherry Johnson, 56, died when the 2004 Nissan Frontier driven by Newton left the road and overturned.

Newton and Johnson were pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said Newton and Johnson weren’t wearing seat belts.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Greene County 20, about 6 miles north of Boligee.

Troopers are continuing an investigation into the crash.