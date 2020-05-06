FORT WALTON BEACH—Members of the Fort Walton Elks Lodge will be spending their Saturday feeding first responders, medical professionals, and law enforcement officers.

"Served hot and ready to go, all you have to do is go," said Mike WrightReynolds, the exalted ruler of the Fort Walton Beach Lodge.

The organization plans to serve over 200 meals of hot dogs, baked beans and water bottles in a drive-through style to show their support for those in the community by saying, "We care, we support you."

The Saturday event will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fort Walton Beach Elks Lodge at 1335 Miracle Strip Parkway.

"We really do love our community. We just want to do our small part to support the community."