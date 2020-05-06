This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

The Florida Department of Health issued the Wednesday May 6, coronavirus report.

Okaloosa and Walton each reported one case. Other Northwest Florida counties, excluding Escambia, did not report any new cases or deaths since Tuesday.

STATEWIDE

As of the Wednesday May 6 report:

Total cases: 38,002, an increase of 563 over Tuesday

Deaths: 1,539 an increase of 68 over Tuesday

Hospitalizations: 6,557

All 67 Florida counties have confirmed cases. Here is a count of the number of cases by county as of Sunday:

COUNTY BY COUNTY

-Okaloosa: 162, one more case over Tuesday (5 deaths)

-Santa Rosa: 158, (8 deaths)

-Bay: 76, (3 deaths)

-Walton: 51, one more over Tuesday (1 death)

-Washington: 12

-Holmes: 10

-Franklin: 2

-Gulf: 1

Here is a count of cities in the Northwest Florida region and the number of cases in those municipalities:

Santa Rosa

-Milton: 84,

-Navarre: 32

-Gulf Breeze: 24

-Pace: 15

-Jay: 2

Okaloosa

-Fort Walton Beach: 61, one less over Tuesday

-Destin: 31, one more over Tuesday

-Niceville: 22, one more over Tuesday

-Crestview: 18

-Shalimar: 12

-Mary Esther: 8

-Eglin AFB: 2

-Laurel Hill: 1

Walton

-DeFuniak Springs: 24, one more over Tuesday

-Santa Rosa Beach: 11

-Miramar Beach: 3

-Freeport: 3

-Paxton: 1

Bay

-Panama City: 48

-Panama City Beach: 12

-Lynn Haven: 6

-Callaway: 3

-Youngstown: 3

-Southport: 1

-Parker: 1

-Tyndall AFB: 1