PANAMA CITY — The Bay County Commission approved a contract on Tuesday to repave several roads.

The contract with C.W. Roberts Contracting Inc. will cost a little more than $2.5 million to resurface 5.36 miles of Bay County roads. Laird Street, Allison Avenue, Highway 389, Harvard Boulevard, East 37th Plaza, and Edwards Road are the roads that will resurfaced.

Money from the half-cent surtax will pay for the project. Chairman Philip Griffitts said the roads have been neglected for a few decades.

"The roads are heavily trafficked and after the storm, they were heavily trafficked with heavy equipment and heavy trucks and that really degrades the road," Griffitts said. "This is one way to start repairing some of those problems the storm created and those problems that were started long before the storm."

According to Griffitts, the county will be awarding projects month after month to repave some of the roads in the county.

The contract will be awarded within the next 30 days and the project should start shortly after. One of the differences, according to Griffitts, between this project and the Thomas Drive project is Thomas Drive is more trafficked than the roads discussed on Tuesday.

The $8.1 million project to resurface Thomas Drive began in early January. The purpose of the project is to improve a 3.1-mile segment of Thomas Drive that stretches from Bristol Street to Joan Avenue. The project is expected to take about nine months to complete.

"I would imagine it would take them 100 days, 120 days," Griffitts said of the new road resurfacing project. "They try to mobilize them, they’ll do a couple of miles here and a couple of miles here, so they don’t have to move the equipment around."