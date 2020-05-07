Such activities include burning yard debris or other debris, lighting fireworks and having barbecues, county spokesman Christopher Saul said Thursday morning.

SHALIMAR — With local firefighting forces stretched thinner because they’re helping battle the massive wildfire in Santa Rosa Beach and an even larger swamp fire by Milton, local officials are urging residents and anyone else in Okaloosa County to refrain from conducting any outdoor fire activities.

Such activities include burning yard debris or other debris, lighting fireworks and having barbecues, county spokesman Christopher Saul said Thursday morning.

He said local firefighters had just contained a wildfire of about 1 acre somewhere in the north part of Okaloosa County. Other details were not immediately available.

Florida Forest Service officials are warning Floridians of increased wildfire danger throughout the state because of windy conditions and critically low relative humidity.