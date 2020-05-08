This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

The Florida Department of Health has released the Friday May 8, coronavirus report.

Another death was reported on Friday in Santa Rosa County, bringing the total to nine.

A 71-year-old man who had contact with a confirmed case of the virus died on April, 15, according to FDOH. His death was verified as a death from coronavirus today.

RELATED: Complete coronavirus coverage

RELATED: BEACH GUIDE: Is the beach open? Your guide to Panhandle beaches from Panama City to Pensacola Beach

STATEWIDE

As of the Friday May 8 report:

Total cases: 39,199 an increase of 371 over Thursday

Deaths: 1,669 an increase of 69 over Thursday

Hospitalizations: 6,929 an increase of 164 over Thursday

All 67 Florida counties have confirmed cases. Here is a count of the number of cases by county as of Friday:

COUNTY BY COUNTY

-Okaloosa: 165, two more over Thursday (5 deaths)

-Santa Rosa: 162, two more over Thursday (9 deaths)

-Bay: 76, (3 deaths)

-Walton: 51, one more over Thursday (1 death)

-Washington: 12

-Holmes: 10

-Franklin: 2

-Gulf: 1

Here is a count of cities in the Northwest Florida region and the number of cases in those municipalities:

Santa Rosa

-Milton: 86, one more over Thursday

-Navarre: 33,

-Gulf Breeze: 24

-Pace: 16, one more over Thursday

-Jay: 2

Okaloosa

-Fort Walton Beach: 62,

-Destin: 31

-Niceville: 23, one more over Thursday

-Crestview: 19, one more over Thursday

-Shalimar: 12

-Mary Esther: 8

-Eglin AFB: 2

-Laurel Hill: 1

Walton

-DeFuniak Springs: 24

-Santa Rosa Beach: 11

-Miramar Beach: 3

-Freeport: 3

-Paxton: 1

Bay

-Panama City: 48

-Panama City Beach: 12

-Lynn Haven: 6

-Callaway: 3

-Youngstown: 3

-Southport: 1

-Parker: 1

-Tyndall AFB: 1