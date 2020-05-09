MADISON, Wis. — Republican-controlled legislatures are increasingly trying to strip Democratic governors of their executive authority to close businesses and schools, a power grab by lawmakers that channels frustration over the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic but could come with long-term consequences for how their states fight disease.

The efforts to undermine Democratic governors who invoked stay-at-home orders are most pronounced in states such as Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, all three of which have divided government and are key to President Donald Trump's path to reelection. Democratic governors there face lawsuits, legislation and other moves by Republicans trying to seize control of the response to the virus. All three states have also been hotbeds of right-wing protest pushing for a faster reopening.

The GOP lawmakers' strategy echoes earlier attempts in some states to curb the powers of Democratic governors. But this round comes with added health and political risk. By pressing for a faster reopening and seeking to override their governors, Republicans are betting that Americans are ready to restart economic activity — even if that risks steady infection rates and death in the months leading to the November election.

The moves come despite a recent survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that found a wide share of Americans say they are in favor of requiring people to stay at home, except for essential errands. But Republicans are mindful of other data, such as unemployment spiking toward 15 percent and higher — levels not seen since the Great Depression.

"A lot of people have this idea that we can just wait until it's gone. ... We've got to live with this thing and you can't live on unemployment forever, you can't live on federal stimulus forever," said Pennsylvania Republican state Rep. Russ Diamond, who boasted on social media of shopping without a mask this past week.

The strategy is spreading beyond the Rust Belt. In Louisiana, Republican lawmakers are working multiple angles to undo Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home extension. The most far-reaching involves a petition that would allow Republicans to override Edwards' emergency disaster declaration and reverse all orders stemming from it.

The petition, however, has drawn some GOP critics in a state that was one of the early hot spots. Such a move could jeopardize hundreds of millions of dollars in federal aid.

"There's just too many unanswered questions for me to support that," Republican Senate President Page Cortez said.

Edwards has called the idea "completely irresponsible."

But lawmakers also are considering a Republican measure to eliminate Edwards' authority to penalize businesses that reopen early.

"We've flattened the curve. Now it's time to start looking at reopening the economy," said House GOP leader Blake Miguez.

Louisiana isn't the only state where Republicans are divided over how far and fast to take the take the push to reopen.

Similar intraparty fights have broken out in Utah and South Carolina. In Ohio, where GOP Gov. Mike DeWine has aggressively used his authority to limit the virus' spread, Republican lawmakers in the GOP-controlled House voted Wednesday to limit the authority of the state's health director.

The move seeks to restrict mandatory closure and stay-at-home orders issued by the health department to 14 days. After that, the orders would need approval from a legislative rule-making body.

DeWine blasted the move, saying his fellow Republicans should be focused on increasing coronavirus testing, dealing with a $775 million budget deficit and reopening the economy.