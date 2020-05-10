Coronvirus mask restrictions have made it more difficult to communicate with the hearing impaired.

An idea born in the mind of Eastern Kentucky University senior Ashley Lawrence is bearing fruit at Alabama Sunshine in Fayette.

The EKU student in deaf and hearing impaired studies understood quickly that the traditional mask worn for protection during the COVID-19 outbreak defeats a hearing impaired person’s ability to read lips, a critical part of understanding sign language.

Lawrence created a pattern that involved sewing a transparent plastic window into the mask enabling the wearer’s lips to be seen. She made the masks herself until demand outpaced her ability. She decided to simply distribute the pattern free of charge. Now the masks she designed are being sewn by volunteers in Bibb County and used at Alabama Sunshine, a company employing several hearing-impaired workers.

Charlotte Smith, whose children David Smith, who is hearing impaired, and Julie Madison own Alabama Sunshine, interprets for the employees at the company that produces farm to table products featuring a variety of hot sauces and related products. The business employs a total of three hearing-impaired workers.

“Body language is very important,” said Charlotte Smith. “They (hearing impaired) are used to looking at body language and facial expression. The masks were covering the facial expressions and taking away something important that helped them understand what was being said.”

One of the employees, Jackie Hollis, said through sign language interpreted by Charlotte Smith that she uses body language and lip reading heavily. She said that about 50% of her understanding comes through being able to see those critical cues.

Julie Madison, who co-owns the business with her brother David, said that when they came back to work after shutting down because of the COVID-19 virus, they were having trouble communicating while wearing traditional masks, and it was slowing down their normal workflow.

“When we came back to work, I realized my sign language isn’t that great. Mother’s is good, but if she wasn’t standing right there, I realized they weren’t getting a lot of what I was saying. It hit me within 10 minutes that it was going to be really hard for them to get what I was saying if they couldn’t see my face and my mouth. It felt so rude because the first rule of talking to a deaf person is you look at them so they can see your mouth. I was like, ‘This is terrible.’ They would be on the line, and I would stand back here and lift my mask up. This was so bad I couldn’t deal with it. The first day was a real challenge.”

That first frustrating day drove Madison to begin a search for answers. That is where she stumbled across Lawrence’s idea for the clear window masks. She made a couple of them on her own but realized that sewing was not her forte. It was then that Vickie Brown and Jean Caldwell stepped in.

Brown interprets for the hearing impaired at Calvary Baptist in Tuscaloosa where the Smith family attends church. She contacted Charlotte about sewing masks for Alabama Sunshine, and she immediately recruited friend Caldwell to help. They are both retired and love to serve others in the community. Their initial offerings were traditional masks and only started doing the window masks in the last couple of weeks. Madison forwarded the plans and material to the ladies who live in the area of Brent in Bibb County, and they set to work on the window masks.

Caldwell had been sewing masks for nearly three months through a contact she had at Joann Fabric in Tuscaloosa. The store had recruited her to sew masks for groups in the community who needed them. Caldwell, in turn, turned to a group of women at the Free Bibb County Mask Makers. The group led by Teresa Wilson has sewn over 1,000 masks. Personally, Caldwell quit counting how many masks she had sewn but has definitely made more than 400 of them. She quit counting several weeks ago at 385 masks.

Caldwell is a retired Girl Scouts executive. She simply took the Girl Scout motto and applied it to her retirement.

“I guess it’s the Girl Scout motto, do a good deed everyday, leave a place better than you found it, and help others, think of others before yourself. I’ve always been, Vickie has, too, we’ve always been people who cared about others.”

She and Lawrence have long histories of community service and both have been named citizens of the year in Bibb County. They do not charge for any the masks they make.

“Jean and I are doing it, not for profit, but just as a way to pay it forward. It’s our way of helping everybody who is struggling right now. And everybody wants to do something. This is our way of giving back to the community,” said Brown.

In Caldwell’s home just outside Brent, they sit at a table that has been converted to sewing. Cloth and plastic window material lie everywhere as the sewing machines sing beneath their hands. Caldwell’s husband Tony is their official plastic cutter, and he measures and cuts the windows to size and passes them to the ladies who insert them into the pre-cut fabric and sew them in place.

David Smith is very happy to have the masks to use in his business. It makes the difficult job of understanding sign language much easier for him and his hearing impaired workers. It makes it easier for his non-hearing impaired employees to communicate with him as well.

“I really appreciate people using this idea, which would help us. It makes it so much easier for me to read lips. It makes everything faster. I read lips very well. I grew up reading lips,” he said through his mother Charlotte who interpreted the sign language.

For the women doing the sewing, the word is just getting out in West Alabama that a special mask for those who are hearing impaired is now available. They expect to be sewing them for a long time. Alabama Sunshine is only the first beneficiary of their efforts. Lawrence is spreading the word to her contacts in the deaf and hearing impaired community and expects that many more orders will come flowing in.

“I told Jean we are going to be sewing clear panels for a quite a while.”

