Several agencies -- including the Gadsden Police Department’s Bomb Squad -- responded Monday afternoon when a man reported a phone call telling him there was a bomb in his vehicle.

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton said law enforcement received a call from a man who’d been driving a Chevrolet Tahoe. He was on Interstate 59 at the 188 mile marker near Reece City, and he said he’d gotten a call from someone saying there was a bomb in his vehicle.

Agencies responded, and the GPD bomb squad came out and conducted a search of the vehicle, while traffic was blocked in the area for safety reasons.

Horton said, fortunately, there was no bomb found. He said there was no evidence of the call the man said he received, either.

The man was transported to a local hospital for an unrelated health reason, the sheriff said.