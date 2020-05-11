A teenager from Santa Rosa Beach found a buried, fully functional prosthetic leg while diving with his father in the jetties at St. Andrews State Park a week ago.

PANAMA CITY — Teenager Sebastian Morris got a leg up toward his goal of becoming a treasure hunter while recently diving in St. Andrews State Park.

The 13-year-old from Santa Rosa Beach found a buried, fully functional prosthetic leg while diving with his father, Bobby Morris, in the jetties at the park a week ago. The two have since started a Facebook page in the hopes of reuniting the owner with his or her lost appendage.

"He’s very excited about finding out more about it," Bobby Morris said of his son. "We hope to find the owner and connect them with the limb."

Morris said the leg is made of titanium and carbon fiber and appeared to be in good working order, despite it being found underwater and sand. The leg is currently in Morris’ home in his son’s room.

"It couldn’t have been down there long … there was no barnacles or anything growing on it," Morris said.

Morris said there were no markings on the leg, other than a serial number and the name of the company that made it. Morris said he’ll contact the company if the Facebook page he made fails to produce results.

Morris noted that the leg doesn’t appear large enough for an adult man.

"It’s small, so we’re speculating that it looks like it belonged to a child or a female," Morris said.

Morris, who is a commercial diver, said his son only recently obtained his scuba certification. The pair had been diving in Destin, but decided to try the jetties at St. Andrews a week ago.

It only took his son around 20 minutes of being in the water to find the leg, Morris said.

"He just saw the leather strap exposed in the sand … he started fanning the sand away … he wrestled with it for 10 or 12 minutes before he got it out," Morris said. "His whole goal is to be a treasure hunter."

Morris noted that he’s been a diver since 1994 and his son’s find is rare, even for experienced divers.

"Usually people just find sunglasses or hats … the coolest thing I’ve ever found is a cassette tape," he said. "He was searching the rocks like he was searching for treasure … he’s pretty awesome to find it."

If anyone has any potential information about the lost leg, they can post a comment on the Facebook page, "Found prosthetic leg at the Panama City jetties."