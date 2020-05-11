An investigation into criminal activity at the property had been ongoing and a tip was received that accelerated the investigation, according to an email from Doug Rainer, public relations manager for the city of Fort Walton Beach.

FORT WALTON BEACH — A narcotics search warrant was executed on a Cape Drive NW property by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department Street Crimes Unit on Friday that led to multiple arrests.

An investigation into criminal activity at the property had been ongoing and a tip was received that accelerated the investigation, according to an email from Doug Rainer, public relations manager for the city of Fort Walton Beach.

At the property, 14 people were located and seven were arrested. Also located at the residence was one stolen firearm, illegal narcotics, and approximately $8,000 in stolen property, according to Rainer.

The investigation continued and several additional leads were generated that led to the recovery of an additional $20,000 in property stolen from several jurisdictions in the Panhandle.

Several agencies are now working the case jointly.

The seven arrests were:

James Balazs, 41, of Pensacola – resisting an officer without violence.

Tabitha Benton, 34, of Fort Walton Beach – possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Michael Hall, 37, of Crestview – possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Kipp, 31, of Mary Esther – theft of a license plate, possession of a controlled, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cassie Moore, 34, of Fort Walton Beach – child neglect, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a legend drug.

Justin Tipton, 27, of Fort Walton Beach – possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donald Stain, 60, of Fort Walton Beach – maintaining a nuisance narcotics residence, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

